More Scrubber Retrofits for Carnival

Ventura has been retro-fitted with two exhaust gas scrubbers. Image Credit: Damen

Damen says it has retro-fitted two exhaust gas scrubbers to Carnival cruise ship Ventura, which is operated via its P&O Cruises brand.

The 290-metre, 116,000 DWT vessel was launched in 2008.

While global adoption of scrubbing technology by the world fleet as a whole may be lagging behind expectation, Carnival has been a big backer of the technology.

Last year, having installed Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems on 60 of its vessels, the cruise giant said it would put scrubbers on more than 85 of its vessels through the end of 2020.

The company was also an early proponent of using LNG bunkers to power its newbuild megaships.