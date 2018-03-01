Crude Prices Soft for a Second Day

The announcement for US imposed tariffs on industrial products, such as steel and aluminum, spooked the markets today.

A potential trade war could definitely hurt global demand. Yesterday's oil selloff continued, as traders are still eyeing the equity markets and oil indices seem to be correlated with US stocks.

Oil production is ample, any cutoffs from OPEC is substituted from US oil wells and prices are expected to come closer to the lower level of the $55-65/bbl range that has been trading for the past several months.

Bunker prices continued to soften in all major ports.