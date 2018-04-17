IMO2020: Exxonmobil Compliant Fuels to Be Available Ahead of 0.5% Start Date

IMO2020 compliant fuels to be available in European ports, Rotterdam pictured (file image/pixabay)

Oil major Exxonmobil has said its low sulfur marine fuels, those fuels that will meet the International Maritime Organisation 0.5% sulfur cap on bunker fuel, are to be available ahead of the new rule's start date on January 1, 2020.

"Our new suite of compliant fuels will include residual and distillate grades," ExxonMobil marine fuels venture manager Luca Volta was quoted as saying by marine news website Safety4Sea.

"We are at a very advanced stage in the development of these fuels, therefore making us well positioned to help customers meet the reduced sulfur limit ahead of the IMO's 2020 implementation date," he added.

Northwest European, Mediterranean ports and Singapore will have the fuels although more ports will be added, the company said.

One concern with IMO2020-compliant fuels is the issue of compatibility particularly if one fuel is mixed with another.

Head of fuels technology at ExxonMobil research & engineering Mike Noorman said that the company has developed "proprietary methods for determining the compatibility of various grades of fuels as well as methods for modifying fuel composition to improve quality, stability and compatibility".