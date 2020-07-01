DFDS Adjusts to 'New Normal' With Job Cuts

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Trucks on DFDS ferry. Image credit/S&B

European ferry operator DFDS has targeted annual cost savings of DKK 250 million ($37m) as the company adapts to new market conditions.

The measures will mean 650 jobs going "in the coming months" with around a third of those positions going from its operations in Denmark.

The volume of freight carried by DFDS in the second quarter was "ahead of expectations" the company said nevertheless, the outlook for 2020 remained characterised by "high uncertainty".

Ferries laid up due to the sudden fall in demand have come back into service.

“Our initial response to Covid-19 has been successful. We now take further steps to restore long term growth and efficiency,” chief executive Torben Carlsen said.

The company's scrubber programme remains untouched by the measures, the company told Ship & Bunker.

Earlier this year, the company said that installing emissions abatement equipment on 37 of its 59-strong fleet had proved to be a success.