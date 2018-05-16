UK University to Study Feasibility of Hydrogen as a Marine Fuel

PhD Studentship will study the feasibility of hydrogen as a marine fuel. File Image / Pixabay

The University of Southampton, UK has opened a PhD Studentship to study the feasibility of hydrogen as a marine fuel.

"Hydrogen has been identified as a potential ‘zero emission’ fuel for global shipping, either in a fuel cell or in an internal combustion engine. Overall, it is not currently clear what the most viable zero-emissions fuel is from a technical and commercial perspective and this may change with vessel type and operational/economic scenario," the University said.

"One of the key reasons for this present uncertainty is the lack of clear understanding as to the most efficient means to produce Hydrogen and to store Hydrogen onboard ships. This project will investigate the feasibility of alternative onboard Hydrogen storage solutions for commercial ships. The feasibility will be assessed in terms of both technical and economic considerations."

Interest in hydrogen and other such "zero emissions" fuels has grown considerably after the industry in April pledged to reduce its emissions least 50% by 2050 and to zero as quickly as possible.

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has said that the development of zero CO2 bunker fuels is the only way shipping can cuts its emissions by 100%.

Applications for the three year studentship are open until May 31, 2018.

Readers can learn more about, and apply for the PhD Studentship here: https://www.globalacademyjobs.com/job/phd-studentship3a-feasibility-of-hydrogen-as-a-marine-fuel-82507