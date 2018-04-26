Digalitalisation of Bunker Certificates Gets Airing at IMO

Digital: more efficient (file image/pixabay)

Norway is looking at how issuing civil liability for oil pollution damage (CLC) and bunkers certificates might be automated.

Reporting from the International Maritime Organisation's (IMO) legal committee where the topic was raised, the International Bunker Industry Association's IMO representative, Unni Einemo, said that it is Norway's view that digitalisation would save time.

Machine-to-machine validation would allow the certificates to be issued and signed digitally as currently this is a manual process.

The main benefits of digitalisation, according to Norway, would be a reduction work load, fewer human errors, and saying goodbye to ships carrying outdated certificates.

For more information, click here.