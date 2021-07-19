Japanese Working Group Recognises Synthetic Gas as Zero-Emission Bunker Fuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

While carbon is still emitted when synthetic methane is used, the carbon that went into producing it is captured from industrial emissions. File Image / Pixabay

A decarbonisation working group in Japan has recognised synthetic methane as a potential zero-emission marine fuel.

The Ship Carbon Recycling Working Group of Japan's Carbon Capture & Reuse Study Group made the determination after producing a technical paper on the subject, classification society ClassNK said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Synthetic methane is a potential replacement for LNG bunkers once natural gas is no longer compliant with emissions regulations. While carbon is still emitted when the fuel is used, the carbon that went into producing it is captured from industrial emissions.

The working group calculated the CO2 emissions from synthetic methane at 27 grams of CO2 per MJ on a well-to-propeller basis, a comparable figure to other zero-emission options.