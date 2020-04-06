Monjasa Saw 14% Rise in Bunker Sales at Start of IMO 2020

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Monjasa's bunker tanker the Accra supplying a vessel in Panama. Image Credit: Monjasa

Bunker supplier Monjasa saw a 14% gain in its bunker sales in the first quarter as the shipping industry shifted into using new low-sulfur fuels.

Total sales jumped to 1.232 million mt in the three months to March 31, from 1.081 million mt in the same period a year earlier, a spokesman told Ship & Bunker Monday.

Very low sulfur fuel oil sales surged to 762,000 mt from just 2,700 mt a year earlier, marine gasoil jumped to 323,000 mt from 257,000 mt, and high sulfur fuel oil sank to 147,000 mt from 821,000 mt, the spokesman said.

Since the start of the year, Monjasa has required customers requesting high-sulfur fuel oil to produce either documentary evidence of them having a scrubber, or a fuel oil non-availability report, the spokesman said.

Monjasa is due to publish its annual report for 2019 later this month.