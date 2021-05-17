Peninsula Moves on From Petroleum in Rebranding Exercise

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has developed a new logo as part of its rebranding exercise. Image Credit: Peninsula

Bunker supplier Peninsula Petroleum has confirmed plans to rebrand itself, losing the word Petroleum from its name as it signals its shift in focus to alternative fuels.

As Ship & Bunker first reported in February, the company will now operate under the name 'Peninsula'. The firm has also changed its logo and launched a new website, www.peninsula360.com, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The company announced a shift into the alternative fuels space earlier this year, launching a new LNG bunkering business.

"I am personally committed to a sustainable future, and will ensure that Peninsula is at the forefront of marine energy's efforts to minimise carbon emissions," John Bassadone, CEO of Peninsula, said in the statement.

"It is vital that our brand properly reflects this vision and that we utilise all tools at our disposal to deliver the quality and flexibility for which Peninsula is synonymous.

"At present our transition fuel of choice is LNG, and we are actively expanding our supply options and infrastructure.

"However, the future will undoubtedly bring new solutions and Peninsula's pledge is to keep energy flowing to our customers."

The company has now set three 'core strategic pillars' for its evolution, according to the statement: customer centricity, sustainability and technology.