Irish Continental Group Opts for Scrubbers on Bunker-Saving Newbuild

ICG has ordered a new fuel-efficient cruise ferry. Image Credit: ICG

Irish Continental Group plc (ICG) today announced that it has signed an agreement with Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesselschaft & Co.KG (FSG) for the construction of a fuel-efficient cruise ferry fitted with an exhaust gas scrubber system.

The vessel, which comes at a contract price of €165.2 million ($199.17 million) including the scrubbers, is set to become the largest cruise ferry in the world in terms of vehicle capacity.

"This cruise ferry will be designed and built to the highest standards of cruise shipping, and equipped with efficiency, comfort and capacity in mind," said ICG.

"Emissions scrubber technology ... and ballast water systems will meet current and known future environmental regulations and will deliver optimal fuel consumption while minimising related costs."

The newbuild is slated for delivery before mid-2020 and will operate on the Dublin - Holyhead route.