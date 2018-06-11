Poll: Half of Shipowner/Operators Say They're Not Ready for IMO 2020

53% of shipowner / operators say their fleets are not yet ready for IMO 2020. File Image / Pixabay

With the introduction of a 0.50% global sulfur cap on marine fuel set to come into force on January 1, 2020, shipowners and operators have been accused of dragging their feet when it comes to preparing for the momentous event.

A recent informal poll of shipowners and operators conducted by ABS has now quantified this, with 53% saying their fleets were not yet ready to meet upcoming sulfur cap requirements.

In February Ship & Bunker spoke to several industry participants on the sidelines of International Petroleum Week (IPW) who said they felt shipowners / operators were still in "wait and see mode" when it came to making a decision on how they will comply with IMO2020.

"At the moment nobody is really doing anything ... with a number of the shippers playing chicken with the regulator," Alan Gelder, vice president of refining, chemicals and oil markets said in March.

While ABS' poll suggests the situation today is an improvement on that picture, there is clearly still plenty for the industry to do.

"As the deadline for compliance approaches, it is vital that industry consider the available options and the impacts on their fleets," said ABS.