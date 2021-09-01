ZeroNorth Adds More Pricing Data to Optimise Platform

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping companies are increasingly turning to digital services to help improve fuel efficiency and cut bills. File Image / Pixabay

Maritime technology company ZeroNorth has added marine fuel pricing data from hybrid-bunker broker and trader BunkerEx to its Optimise voyage optimisation platform.

ZeroNorth is a spin-off from Maersk Tankers that seeks to cut ships' fuel consumption and associated emissions with the Optimise platform.

"Greater understanding and transparency of bunker pricing is key to shipping's decarbonisation journey. Only through accurate and informed data can operators make effective decisions for their fleet and operations to help reduce their CO2 emissions," said Lora Jakobsen, Chief Purpose Activist, ZeroNorth.

BunkerEx was acquired by Bunker Holding parent company USTC in March.

BunkerEx joins fellow bunker company Monjasa who earlier this year said it would also make some its price indications available on the platform.