Bunker Jobs: Credit Analyst, Singapore and Germany
I am proud to be looking for a Credit Analyst on behalf of a leading maritime due diligence, credit reporting and risk management consultancy services provider. The locations I am primarily looking to recruit in are Singapore and Germany but other locations can be considered.
The correct candidate should already have experience of working as a credit risk analyst/manager or in an auditing role, possibly in banking, or shipping.
Educationally, you should have a minimum of BA (Hons) or BSc (Hons) in a degree with an economic/ business/ or financial focus. A MSc in shipping or Finance would be preferred.
Core skills include:
- An excellent standard of written English. You must have the ability to write clearly and concisely to house styles
- The confidence to make reference calls. The ability to persuade over the phone is essential.
- The ability to think analytically
- Good research experience
- The ability to assimilate lots of information quickly and decide what is important.
- The confidence to not just interpret financial accounts but also take on board other qualitive factors and draw conclusions
- Fluency in other languages is an advantage
- Experience of working to tight deadlines
Personal attributes:
The successful candidate should be able to display a positive energy, have the utmost integrity and be able to work both independently and as part of a team. They must also be coachable.
If this sounds like you, please email vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com