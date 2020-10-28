Total Charters Four Gas-Powered Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

An increasing number of ships are running on natural gas. File Image / Pixabay

French energy producer Total has chartered four new Aframax tankers capable of running on natural gas, the company said Tuesday.

The first two tankers will be chartered from Hafnia, and the second two from Viken Shipping, Total said in a statement on its website. All four vessels are due for delivery in 2023.

The LNG bunkers for the ships will be provided by the French firm's bunkering subsidiary, Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions.

"This chartering contract is in line with our climate ambition and will contribute to our net zero carbon neutrality target by 2050 or before," Luc Gillet, senior vice president for shipping at Total, said in the statement.

"This contract follows a similar one, signed earlier this year, for two LNG-powered VLCC (Very Large Crude Carriers), to be delivered in 2022.

"LNG as a Marine Fuel remains the best and immediately available solution to reduce the carbon footprint of our shipping activities."

Jesper Rosenkrans, global sales and business development director at Total Marine Fuels, will be speaking at the IBIA Annual Convention 2020 next week.

The global convention, being held online this year for the first time, will cover three days from November 3.

To register for the convention, click here: https://www.eventora.com/en/Events/ibia-annual-convention-2020-going-global.