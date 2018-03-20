Rosneft Reports 47% Jump in Annual Bunker Sales

Rosneft's total fuel oil production for 2017 rose to 23.04 million mt. Image Credit: Rosneft

Rosneft has reported annual bunker sales for the 2017 calendar jumped 47% year-on-year to 2.8 million metric tonnes (mt).

Total fuel oil production for 2017 was reported at 23.04 million mt, up 1.7% on the 22.65 million mt produced during 2016.

"In 2017, the Company's continued maintaining and extending its market share at bunkering fuel market. In Q2 2017, the Komsomolsk refinery and Angarsk Petrochemical Company switched from straight run fuel oil production to cracking fuel oil production, improving the market competitiveness and sales volumes to the world's largest bunkering consumers – the ocean container lines in the ports of Primorsky region," the Russian oil and energy giant wrote its its latest operating results for Q4 and calendar year 2017.

"Rosneft's activity in the bunkering business covers all the main sea and river ports in Russia, and a number of foreign destinations."

Development of "premium oil products sales channels" such as bunkering is among the Company's priorities, the company added.