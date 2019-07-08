New MD's at UFS

Christoph Jansen. Image Credit: UFS

United Fuel Services GmbH & Co. KG today announced the appointment of Christoph Jansen and Wilke Briese as its new Managing Directors.

The move follows the recent passing of for MD Holger Pommer.

UFS is a joint Venture of the Briese Group, the Hartmann Group and the Schoeller Holdings that buys bunkers for their joint fleets.

Jansen, who has been with UFS since 2007 as Broker and General Manager, will head the operation while UFS co-owner Briese will contribute with his “wide range of management experience in several positions in and outside the Briese Group.”



“The UFS team remains in unchanged spirit and is positively looking forward to maintain services on behalf of our sister companies with our dear partners in upfront of the industry challenges,” the firm said in a statement.