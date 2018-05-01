Bunker Jobs: Sales role, Oil Risk Manager in derivatives in Singapore

by SallingSearch

Salling Search has been exclusively appointed by one of the leading providers of hedging solutions to search for an experienced Oil Risk Manager in derivatives sales to be based in their Singapore office.

Reporting to the Head of Asia the new Oil Risk Manager will be responsible for building own portfolio of clients in APAC for covering the segments Shipping, Aviation, Industrial and Oil Supply.

A strong network and established network and proven track record within one or more of the segments for APAC will be considered a strong plus.

It is a must for any person applying that she/he comes with both proven hedging as well as business development and marketer experience for oil derivatives sales (crude and across the carrel) in APAC.

If you match the above requirements and would like more info kindly contact Soeren on soeren@sallingsearch.com / +65 6717 0220. Note that we will not be disclosing hiring company if you do not have the required experience mentioned.

Apply directly via email at one@sallingsearch.com or by following the link http://adr.to/ub3s6

All communication will, of course, be kept strictly confidential.