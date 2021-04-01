TFG Marine Hires Bunker Trader in Geneva

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Geneva. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier TFG Marine has hired a new bunker trader in Geneva.

Aldo Marletta has joined the company as a bunker trader in Geneva from the start of April, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Marletta previously served on the chartering team at United Maritime Logistics, and before that had been a shipbroker for Bravo Tankers and Simpson Spence Young.

Trafigura, Frontline and Golden Ocean joined forces to launch TFG Marine last year. In December the company said it had increased its bunker sales to 540,000 mt/month, and would look to add bunker operations in the US Gulf, the Mediterranean, South Africa, the Middle East, China and South Korea in 2021.