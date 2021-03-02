Marine Fuel Trader Malik Supply Hires Bunker Trader in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire has joined the firm as of this month. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel trading firm Malik Supply has added a new trader to its team in Denmark.

The company has hired Christoffer Edwards as a bunker trader, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Edwards had previously been an assistant operations manager at Saga Shipping, and more recently worked at real estate firm Nybolig Skagen. He will join Malik's worldwide trading team.

"Being trained as a ship's agent, we know his personal service credo is high, and that he has focus on the client -- a perfect match to Malik Supply values," the company said.

Malik Supply has been active in the Baltic bunker market for more than 25 years.