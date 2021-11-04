31 New LNG-Fuelled Ship Orders in October

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gas-powered tonnage orders are on the rise. Image Credit: DNV

Another 31 ships capable of running on natural gas as a bunker fuel were ordered in October, according to classification society DNV.

A total of 635 LNG-fuelled ships have already been delivered or are on order, DNV said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday, as well as 201 LNG-ready ships. 31were added last month.

LNG-fuelled ship orders have risen rapidly over the past year with some owners seeing them as an early stage towards complying with future carbon emission regulations. The current generation of LNG-fuelled ships will be able to run on bio- or synthetic LNG when they become available, and may be suitable for retrofits to run on ammonia if necessary.