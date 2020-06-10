Bunker Jobs: London Based Senior Credit Analyst

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Maritime Reporting Company Ltd is delighted to be looking for a London based Senior Credit Analyst for a major player in the bunker industry.

The role of the chosen candidate will be to primarily collaborate with the trading and credit teams to provide credit risk rating recommendations based on in-depth research and analytical work.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES WILL INCLUDE:

Actioning daily credit requests, coming in from traders and business development and help maintain the company’s credit exposure within the framework of the company’s risk appetite and limits

Through continual collaboration with the trading teams, provide credit risk rating recommendations to Senior Management based on in-depth research and analytical work

Write Credit Reports for the business, using all relevant research, investigation methods, and available data, to provide justification/explanation for credit recommendations and decisions

Ongoing liaison with traders and managers to promote and encourage credit awareness in dealing with customers and suppliers; monitor and enforce the company’s credit risk policies with the high level objective of achieving ‘zero bad debt’

Identify and monitor outstanding debts and follow up with traders to ensure overdue payments are settled; identify bad debt and work in collaboration with the Legal team to recover payment

Support Business Development activities by identifying new business opportunities through extensive market research

Work in close co-operation with the Finance team to optimise margins on deals

Proactively monitor and report on market and other developments impacting counterparties in the assigned region; keep the internal CRM/trading platform up to date with relevant market intelligence

Liaise with traders, shipping intelligence agencies, insurance companies, shipping companies, and any other relevant counterparties to build up a network of contacts within the market

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in an Analytical role.

A finance, business, or maritime based degree.

An understanding of or exposure to credit risk within the shipping/maritime/bunkering industry would be a distinct advantage

Exposure to credit risk management in various regions including Europe

An established network of relevant contacts in the European market

Proven experience implementing credit solutions, researching and gathering data from various sources, and drafting credit and market reports

The academic ability to produce well-researched, clearly argued analysis to tight deadlines is important

Business level spoken and written English language skills. Clear communication is essential;

The ability to communicate at business level in a second European language would be desirable;

Desire to learn quickly and develop demonstrated interest in international commodity markets;

Ability to prioritize and manage multiple assignments concurrently.

Self-motivated and ability to learn quickly and take initiative to broaden his/her knowledge.

Ability to work in a team and engage with others is essential

WHAT WE OFFER:

The opportunity to work in a dynamic and fast paced organisation with room for career development.

Competitive salary and bonus structure.

25 days annual leave. You also get a day off for your birthday!

Company matched pension scheme.

Health & Life Insurance with reputable providers.

Team Lunch on a Friday

Discounted Gym Membership or Wellness Subsidy

Travel Loan

If this is of interest, please do not hesitate to get in touch by email on vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com