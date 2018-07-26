Methanol, Ferries, a Good fit, says MI's COO

Ferries may adopt methanol in the future (file image/pixabay)

Methanol as bunker fuel could make a lot of sense to the ferry industry, the chief operating officer of the Methanol Institute has said.

Writing in Passengership Technology, Chris Chatterton identifies price, availability and emissions as strong arguments in the alternative fuel's favour.

"The post-2020 era will be one of higher fuel prices, making alternatives more attractive to owners planning newbuildings in the next few years," Chatterton said.

"An additional benefit of methanol is its availability at ports around the world.

"Wherever you see tank farms at port facilities, you are likely to have methanol storage capacity."

In terms of shipping emissions, the fuel is also advantageous.

"Methanol is liquid at atmospheric pressure and offers a future pathway to a low- and zero-carbon emissions profile," according to Chatterton.

But while Chatterton is clear on methanol's immediate limits, over the long term, shipowners and operators should give it serious consideration.

"Methanol may not be the fuel of the mass market by 2020," he said.

"But owners able to think beyond the next few years to the next phase of maritime regulation should be considering what the marine fuel market will look like, and how alternatives such as methanol fit into that future."