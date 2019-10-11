OSVs Get Bunker Saving Battery Upgrade

The ’Ocean Art’, one of two Atlantic Offshore vessels to be upgraded with a Wärtsilä Hybrid package. Image Credit: Atlantic Offshore

Norway-based operator Atlantic Offshore is to upgrade two of its offshore supply vessels with bunker saving battery hybrid packages.

The 746 kWh battery hybrid systems will be supplied and installed by Wärtsilä on the OSVs Ocean Star and Ocean Art.

The upgrade will be carried out at the Fitjar shipyard in Norway and comes as part of a growing adoption of battery power among smaller vessels.

"By converting the vessels to hybrid propulsion, the owners will benefit through more economical fuel consumption and a reduced environmental impact," Wärtsilä said in a press statement today.

The economic benefits also go beyond the bunker savings; "In addition to saving fuel and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the hybrid package will make the vessels more attractive to potential charterers," says Atlantic Offshore CEO, Roy Wareberg.