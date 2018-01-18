Rolls-Royce to Outfit SEACOSCO Newbuilds with Bunker-Saving Energy Storage System

SEACOSCO has signed a contract for 8 new PSVs. File Image / Pixabay

SEACOSCO Offshore LLC (SEACOSCO), a joint venture between SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (SEACOR Marine) and COSCO Shipping Group (COSCO), has contracted Rolls-Royce Marine AS (RR) to outfit six newbuild platform supply vessels (PSVs) with a bunker-saving battery energy storage system.

In relation to the newbuilds, SEACOSCO entered into contracts for the purchase of the RR-designed eight PSVs from the COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

SEACOSCO is set to take title to seven of the PSVs in 2018 and the eighth in 2019.

“ The acquired vessels will modernise our operating fleet John Gellert, CEO, SEACOR Marine

"We are excited to partner with COSCO SHIPPING GROUP. We are confident that we have structured a transaction that meets the needs of the Shipyard while also managing the cash outlay from the equity owners," said John Gellert, SEACOR Marine's CEO.

"The acquired vessels will modernise our operating fleet and expand our offerings to our customers. Combining a proven and advanced design, best in category accommodations, and the innovative Rolls-Royce battery system, these vessels will be highly marketable across all major offshore energy regions worldwide."