Oil Prices Down On Demand Worries Despite Contrary Evidence

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bloomberg says from India to Europe, crude demand is surging: File Image/PixaBay

Doubt over the White House being able to reach a deal on further Covid-19 financial aid resulted in crude prices on Wednesday falling nearly 2 percent, further exacerbated by a slightly larger than expected build in U.S. crude inventories.

But as has become the norm, the more positive aspects of these two widely-reported news items were overlooked.

Shortly after White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said he was not optimistic about another stimulus package being released, Brent fell 66 cents to settle at $41.99 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate fell 72 cents to settle at $39.95 per barrel.

“ We are seeing solid improvement in the refined product demand front John Kilduff, founding partner, Again Capital

Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodities research at BNP Paribas, remarked, “Trump pulling out of relief negotiations generates a lot of uncertainty about the economy.”

However, Trump has merely postponed the negotiations until after the November elections and wants to take a more piecemeal approach to disseminating financial aid.

Traders were further disheartened by government data showing that crude inventories rose 501,000 barrels last week compared with analysts' expectations for a 294,000-barrel rise; however, they overlooked gasoline stocks falling by 1.4 million barrels in the week compared with expectations for a 471,000-barrel drop, and distillate stockpiles dropping by 962,000 barrels.

It fell upon John Kilduff, founding partner at Again Capital, to point out that “We are seeing solid improvement in the refined product demand front.”

Investors' overall lack of faith in economic recovery was illustrated by John Kemp, commodities analyst for Reuters, who noted that "Hedge funds sold the equivalent of 29 million barrels in the six most important petroleum futures and options contracts, largely reversing purchases of 40 million barrels the week before."

He added, "The prospect the resurgent epidemic will disrupt most of the major economies and international travel for at least another six months is weighing heavily on prices."

Yet, numerous examples over the past few weeks of economic strength have put into direct question the validity of such worries, the latest being news that Saudi Arabia raised November pricing slightly for its flagship crude oil to Asia - a clear sign of strength in the physical market.

Also, Bloomberg analysis on Wednesday stated that "A three-speed demand recovery is starting to show in obscure corners of the oil market: India, ravaged by the Asia’s worst Covid-19 outbreak, has started to import gasoline; in Europe, drivers are using almost as much fuel as before the pandemic even though overall economic activity remains depressed; in Asia, where the divergence has been strongest, gasoline inventories have plunged in recent weeks."

Meanwhile on the vaccine development front, China has four candidates in the final stages of critical trials and has already inoculated hundreds of thousands of essential workers and high risk groups, and on Wednesday it reported that yet another vaccine, this one developed by the Institute of Medical Biology under the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, is proving to be safe and effective, with side effects largely confined to temporary fatigue and itching.