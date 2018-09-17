IBIA Appeals for Support of Bunker Industry Code of Ethics

IBIA is appealing for member support of its Code of Ethics. File Image / Pixabay / Ship & Bunker / IBIA

The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) is appealing to all of its members to join an initiative to support its bunker industry Code of Ethics.

"It's an aspirational statement and an important step towards our aim of promoting the adoption of a common set of ethical values across the industry. We believe that when the entire industry acts with the highest ethical standards that this will be to the benefit of us all," says IBIA.

The code is divided into areas that include Fair Business, Best Practice, Social Responsibility, and Transparency.

Representatives from Veritas Petroleum Services (VPS), Vivo Energy, and Bunker Holding Group are among the names who have already added their support.

Steve Simms of Simms Showers LLP is chairing IBIA's ethics effort, which will also be highlighted at the upcoming IBIA Annual Convention that takes place on November 6th-8th, 2018, at the Scandic Kødbyen hotel in Copenhagen.

The Code of Ethics can be downloaded here: http://codeofethics.ibia.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/IBIA_Code_of_Ethics.pdf

IBIA members can pledge their support here: http://codeofethics.ibia.net/