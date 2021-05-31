VPS Acquires Decarbonisation Data Firm Yxney Maritime

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Increased use of data analytics services will be one part of the shipping industry's decarbonisation strategy. File Image / Pixabay

Testing company VPS has acquired data analytics provider Yxney Maritime as part of its push to provide services to shipping companies seeking to bear down on their greenhouse gas emissions.

VPS announced the acquisition in an emailed statement dated May 28.

Yxney's software, Maress, "provides vessel owners and operators the insight needed to decarbonise maritime operations and help create a more sustainable future," VPS said in the statement.

The software helped Yxney's customers reduce carbon dioxide by a collective 60,000 mt in 2020, according to the statement.

The acquisition supports VPS's target of providing more services to help the shipping industry with its decarbonisation agenda, as well as providing more digital services.

"'With the increased focus on sustainability, this acquisition of Yxney will help our maritime customers to better understand the impact that every operational activity has on GHG emissions, enabling improved efficiencies and delivery of emissions reductions," Malcolm Cooper, CEO of VPS, said in the statement.