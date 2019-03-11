BP Announces Supply Locations for its New 0.50%S VLSFO Bunkers

BP Marine IMO 2020 supply locations. Image Credit: BP Marine

BP Marine today announced it is ready to retail 0.50% sulfur VLSFO bunkers, following what it said were successful sea trials with fuel manufactured and supplied in ARA and Singapore.

VLSFO will be available in Seattle, Panama (Balboa / Cristobal), South Africa (Cape Town / Durban / Richards Bay), Oman (Salalah), ARA, China and Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia (Fremantle / Gladstone / Brisbane) and New Zealand.



BP said it has also made a number of configuration changes at its refineries for IMO2020 fuel production, particularly with regards to the segregation, handling, and storage of the fuels.

"We have undertaken a comprehensive test campaign, conducting ship-board trials of our new very low sulphur fuel. Following the success of these sea trials, and working closely with our customers, we believe we now have a robust commercial offer that will support customers in complying with MARPOL," said Eddie Gauci, Global Head, BP Marine.

The new global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel comes into force from January 1, 2020.