IMO2020: No Fear of Compliant Low Sulfur Bunker Shortage, says Maersk

Maersk says no fear of a compliant shortage. Image Credit: Maersk

Maersk says that there is no fear of a shortage of complaint fuel when the "IMO 2020" global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel comes into force from January 1, 2020.

"Everyone that we're talking to in our dialogues in the refineries, in the bunker suppliers, they're not fearing any shortage. That's not something that they're fearing at all," Simon Bergulf, director for regulatory affairs at A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, was quoted by Bloomberg as saying.

"They believe they're well equipped to handle that transition."

Despite saying last month it may invest "in a few scrubbers," Maersk has was one of the first to snub scrubbers and take a firm stance on using inherently compliant low-sulfur fuel when the new rules come into force.



Last month Maersk also announced it has also partnered with tank storage firm Royal Vopak to launch an IMO 2020-focused 0.50% sulfur bunker supply operation in Rotterdam.