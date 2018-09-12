Maesk Will Take Scrubbers on Box Ships

Mega-shipowner Maersk is to put a limited number of scrubbing units on its box ship fleet, the head of Maersk Oil Trading has said.

While the Danish shipping company has remained skeptical of exhaust emissions abatement technology, it has now decided to install a "limited number" on its ships to ensure "timely compliance" with the coming 0.5% sulfur rule on marine fuels, Niels-Henrik Lindegaard told Reuters.

"As part of the preparations we have decided to invest in new scrubber technology on a limited number of vessels in our fleet of around 750 container vessels.

"Using scrubber technology is a small part of – and just one of several elements in – our overall 2020 fuel sourcing strategy to ensure compliance in time," the executive was quoted as saying.

Last month, the group's chief executive, Soren Skou, hinted that the firm might acquire some of the exhaust emissions abatement units.

However, sourcing compliant fuel remains the core plank of the company's IMO 2020 strategy.

"We still believe the best solution remains with compliant fuels from refineries on land," Lindegaard was quoted as saying.