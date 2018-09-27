Aegean President Jonathan McIlroy to Leave Bunker Supplier November 15

Jonathan Mcilroy, President, Aegean. Image Credit: Aegean

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. [NYSE:ANW] (Aegean/AMPNI) has announced president Jonathan McIlroy will leave the Company effective November 15, 2018.

As Ship & Bunker reported Friday, Mcilroy's role at the bunker supplier has been diminishing since August, following the involvement of Mercuria and the appointment of Kostas Polydakis as Chief Operating Officer.

Aegean today confirmed Polydakis will assume McIilroy's remaining duties, also effective effective November 15, 2018. He will also continue to serve on Aegean's Management Committee.

Also announced today is that the previously announced appointment of Mercuria's David Gallagher, Global Head of Structuring and Origination, to the Aegean's Board of Directors has been completed.

"I want to express my thanks to Jonathan McIlroy for his service as President of AMPNI," said Donald Moore, Aegean's Chairman of the Board.

"I am delighted that Kostas Polydakis is taking on additional responsibilities at AMPNI. He has already distinguished himself in the role of Chief Operating Officer, and I am confident that he will continue working tirelessly to shape and execute the Company's strategy. I am likewise pleased to welcome David Gallagher to AMPNI's Board, and I look forward to the key role he will play in helping to oversee the Company's long-term growth strategy."