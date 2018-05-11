Vitol Sees Future Growth Coming from Gas

Vitol says its portfolio will be increasingly gassy. File Image / Pixabay

Vitol is the latest company to offer a bullish outlook for natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Steven Brann, head of gas and power investments, said his company sees gas ahead of oil as the best area for growth thanks to a global shift to cleaner-burning fuels.

"Our portfolio as a company will increasingly be gassy and asset-heavy and LNG is a means of moving that gas around the world," Brann was quoted by Ruters as saying Thursday.

"Africa is important and LNG in and around Africa is an important part of our growth strategy."

Vitol is reported to have traded 7.4 million tonnes of LNG in 2017, up from 2.6 million tonnes in 2016.