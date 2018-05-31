Methanol Bunkers Good for IMO 2020 and Gives Shipping a Pathway to Zero-Carbon Fuel: Report

The SUMMETH project has concluded that methanol fuel offers immediate environmental benefits and a zero-carbon pathway for ferries and coastal craft. Photo credit: Truls Persson

A new report released today by Sustainable Marine Methanol (SUMMETH) has concluded that the adoption of methanol bunkers gives the Shipping industry a way to immediately reduce its emissions footprint with also offering a pathway to zero-carbon bunkers.

"Methanol provides one of the simplest, most efficient and cost-effective ways for the industry to comply with 2020 regulations and future CO2 emissions limits," says Chris Chatterton, Chief Operating Officer of the Methanol Institute.

"The reductions not just in SOx and NOx but also PM will offer immediate environmental benefits, with the potential for [zero-carbon] Biomethanol to be progressively blended into the mix as more becomes available."

Like liquefied natural gas (LNG), methanol produces close to zero SOx and particulate matter emissions, and significantly lower NOx emissions when compared to conventional oil-based bunker fuels. This makes them excellent choices for vessels looking to comply with emissions control area (ECA) regulations and the upcoming IMO 2020 global 0.50% sulfur cap.

But with the Shipping industry having recently pledged to cut its GHG emissions at least 50% by 2050 compared to 2008, any viable future marine fuel must also deliver in terms of C02 performance.

Methanex, the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol and operator of some of the world's first methanol powered vessels, says the CO2 footprint for its methanol bunkers is currently on a par with diesel.

However, low CO2 footprint methanol facilities do already exist, with the George Olah Renewable Methanol Plant in Svartsengi, Iceland, reporting that it releases 90% less CO2 than the use of a comparable amount of energy from fossil fuels.

LNG bunkers are generally considered to deliver realistic CO2 savings of 10-20% over conventional bunkers, although the full lifecycle savings are less clear.

The SUMMETH project also concluded that methanol was a suitable marine fuel for smaller vessels, and there were no obstacles such as bunkering issues that might prevent methanol's adoption.

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has repeatedly said IMO's emissions reduction goals can only be met with the development of zero CO2 fuels.