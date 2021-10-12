U-Ming Takes on Jotun Hull Skater for New Bulk Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firms held an online signing ceremony for the deal. Image Credit: Jotun

Shipping firm U-Ming has taken on the Hull Skater technology offered by engineering firm Jotun for a new dry bulk carrier.

The 190,000 DWT bulker will be equipped with Jotun's underwater robotic hull inspection and cleaning device, as well as its SeaQuantum Skate antifouling coating, Jotun said in an emailed statement on Monday. The ship is one of four dual-fuelled newbuilds for U-Ming due for delivery in 2022 and 2023.

"U-Ming is committed to be the front runner of sustainable marine transport services and our customers' first choice in dry bulk shipping," C K Ong, president of U-Ming, said in the statement.

"As part of our decarbonization strategy, we have been involved in many initiatives driving meaningful changes to reduce emissions.

"The recent IMO requirements on EEXI and CII is an opportunity to differentiate ourselves by offering our customers highly efficient vessels with significantly reduced operating fuel costs and greenhouse gas emissions.

"Collaboration with stakeholders is the key to accelerate maritime decarbonization and the Hull Skating Solutions offered by Jotun certainly supports and enhances our green ambitions."