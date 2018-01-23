World News
Oil Up on Positive IMF Comments
Tuesday January 23, 2018
Oil prices settled up on Tuesday thanks to a tailwind from the International Monetary Fund which revised its forecast for world economic growth.
The IMF increased growth expectations by 0.2% to 3.9% for both 2018 and 2019.
This growth will translate into more oil consumption while supplies are being constricted.
Tomorrow's EIA report is expected to show a tenth consecutive week of draws for crude at 1.3 million barrels.
Bunker prices were firming in the primary ports.
WTI FEB $64.47/BBL UP $0.98/BBL
Brent MAR $69.96/BBL UP $0.93/BBL
George Belekos, Marine Fuel and Lubricant Trader, KPI Bridge Oil