IBIA Warns of MARPOL Non-Compliance in Bunker Delivery Notes

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bunker industry needs to keep its paperwork up to date with the latest regulations. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker industry body IBIA has warned suppliers to make sure their bunker delivery notes (BDNs) are up to date with the latest regulations.

The organisation has seen some recent BDNs where the supplier's declaration is not in compliance with the International Maritime Organization's MARPOL Annex VI regulations, IBIA said in a note to members on its website.

The BDN must include the following information, IBIA said:

Name and IMO number of receiving ship

Port

Date of commencement of delivery

Name, address and telephone number of marine fuel supplier

Product name(s)

Quantity in metric tonnes

Density at 15°C (kg/m3)

Sulfur content (% m/m)

IBIA also suggests the following format for the supplier's declaration:

I certify that the fuel oil supplied is in conformity with regulation 18.3 of MARPOL Annex VI and that the sulphur content does not exceed:

□ 0.50% m/m as per the limit value in regulation 14.1 of MARPOL Annex VI; or

□ 0.10% m/m as per the limit value in regulation 14.4 of MARPOL Annex VI; or

□ the purchaser's specified limit value of _____ (% m/m)

"IBIA would urge suppliers to ensure they provide the required information, and to always insist on getting at least the required notification from the buyer about the intended compliant use of any fuel order where the buyer specifies sulphur exceeding 0.50%," Unni Einemo, director of IBIA, said in the note.