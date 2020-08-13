Cruise Line Holland America Extends Operations Pause to December

by Ship & Bunker News Team

COVID-19 is continuing to prevent the cruise industry getting back on its feet. File Image / Pixabay

Cruise line Holland America has extended its pause in operations to December.

The company has cancelled all departures up to December 15, it said in a statement on its website.

Concerns over COVID-19 transmission have brought the cruise industry to a standstill this year, with ships in many cases being left waiting outside port limits until demand picks up again.

Bunker demand from the cruise industry represents about 4% of total global marine fuel sales. But the impact of their absence will have been felt much more strongly this year in ports like Miami and Piraeus, where bunker deliveries to cruise ships take up a much greater share of total demand.