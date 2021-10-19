Biofuels 'Critical' for Shipping Decarbonisation: TotalEnergies

by Ship & Bunker News Team

TotalEnergies has already started supplying bio-LNG to ships including the CMA CGM Jacques Saadé at Rotterdam in November 2020. Image Credit: Port of Rotterdam

The use of biofuels will be critical in achieving the decarbonisation of shipping, according to French energy producer TotalEnergies.

The firm has been a strong early supporter of LNG bunkering, but also believes biofuels will play a large role in shipping's energy transition, Frederic Meyer, strategy and projects director at TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, said in a post on the company's website on Monday.

"When it comes to making effective GHG reductions, we believe Biofuel solutions, including BioLNG, Bio MDO and Bio Methanol have significant impact potential, crucially because they can be blended into existing fuels and fleets, whilst we look further forward to the development of E-fuels including synthetic-LNG, e-methanol, e-ammonia and e- hydrogen," Meyer said.

"Feedstock solutions will be diverse and include edible oil crops and sugars, waste and residual lipids, algae and agricultural and wood residues, whilst technological pathways will come through a range of solutions including Hydrotreatment (HVO) and Esterification (FAME), which will be shared among the road, aviation and marine sectors.

"It is this competition that could limit the penetration of Biofuels into the shipping sector, unless favourable incentives are implemented.

"It is likely therefore that we will need to see the development of dedicated biofuels for the shipping industry, through processes such as pryolisis and hydrothermal liquefaction (HTL), to enable us to protect costs, whilst using the most sustainable feedback and bringing significant abatement of carbon emissions to the shipping sector."

TotalEnergies provided bio-LNG for the first bunkering at Rotterdam of the CMA CGM Jacques Saadé in November 2020.