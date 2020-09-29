DHL to Use Biofuels to Offset Emissions For All Less-Than-Container Load Shipments

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Biofuels will soon be powering some DHL shipments. File Image / Pixabay

Logistics company DHL Global Forwarding is set to use biofuels to offset the carbon emissions all of its less-than-container load (LCL) shipments, the company said this week.

From January 2021 the company will be neutralising the carbon emissions of all LCL shipments in this way, it said in a statement on its website Monday.

The company is not guaranteeing that all of its shipments will be made on biofuel-powered vessels.

"At no extra cost to the customer, the heavy oil that would ordinarily be used is replaced with sustainable marine biofuel onboard a preselected container vessel," the company said.

"The CO2-reduction benefits are allocated to the customer.

"In addition, DHL Global Forwarding has a GoGreen carrier evaluation program, which allows the freight forwarder to give preference to carriers with strong environmental performance."