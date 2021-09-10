Wärtsilä Joins Carbon Capture and Storage Consortium

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's experience with scrubbers will help it develop carbon capture technology. File Image / Pixabay

Engineering firm Wärtsilä has joined a partnership of companies seeking to develop carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies.

The company has become a partner in the Linking Carbon Capture and Storage (LINCCS) consortium, it said in an emailed statement this week. The project is seeking to reduce costs for new carbon storage facilities by 70% and to develop carbon capture technologies across a range of sectors.

"To support CCS technology development, Wärtsilä Exhaust Treatment will expand its engineering facility in Moss, Norway to develop, test and verify the CCS solutions," the company said in the statement.

"This will bring the technology to a maturity level where it can be piloted in full scale on a vessel.

"The project will be supported with complimentary knowledge from across the Wärtsilä group.

"With years of work in both exhaust gas abatement technology and cryogenic gas handling systems, the organisation is well placed to support the full infrastructure chain of carbon capture and storage, from exhaust to final sequestration."

Several scrubber manufacturers are now working on ways to integrate carbon capture technology within scrubber systems.