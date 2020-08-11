Optimise Port Call Timing to Reduce GHG Emissions: IMO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Reducing waiting time at ports could also help to cut emissions. File Image / Pixabay

Improving the timing of when ships arrive at port to avoid waiting may be one way of cutting their GHG emissions, according to the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

In an emailed statement Wednesday the UN body noted the publication of the 'Just In Time Arrival Guide' from public-private partnership the Low Carbon Global Industry Alliance, setting out how ships can optimise their port calls.

"The successful implementation of JIT Arrivals can have a significant environmental impact through reduced GHG emissions from optimizing the ships speed to arrive just in time," the IMO said.

"The concept is based on the ship maintaining an optimal operating speed, to arrive at the Pilot Boarding Place when the availability is assured of: 1. berth; 2. fairway; and 3. nautical services (pilots, tugs, linesmen).

"It is estimated that ships spend up to 9% of their time waiting at anchorage, which could be reduced through the implementation of JIT Arrivals."