BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Supply Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore supply trader: Mandarin an advantage. Image Credit / Monjasa

Danish bunker company Monjasa is looking to appoint a supply trader in Singapore.

The successful candidate is "to assist in developing the company's purchasing platform in Asia". The main focus of the role will be "to develop and maintain strong relations to the company's suppliers and open new suppliers for our back-to-back operations", the company said.

The job specification covers:

Areas of focus

- develop and maintain strong and stable relationships with suppliers

- investigate and develop new suppliers

- daily trading with interactions with colleagues locally and abroad

- operational tasks assuring good contact between suppliers and customers for timely delivery

Professional skills

- experience with sales, including canvas and customer handling

- experience from the Bunker and/or Shipping industry is an advantage, not a requirement

- fluent in written/oral English. Fluent in an additional language (eg. Mandarin) is an advantage to communicate with international clients

For more information, click here.