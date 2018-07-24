China: Newbuild Boxship Includes Turbochargers

Cosco Shipping Universe (image credit/Cosco/ABB)

Swedish marine engineer ABB has supplied its turbochargers to Cosco's 21,000 20-foot equivalent (teu) container ship which was delivered last month

The Chinese box ship operator has ABB as a strategic partner with its turbochargers installed across a number of ships.

The first flagship, mega-container ship in the universe series, COSCO Shipping Universe, is equipped with three, ABB A180-L two-stroke turbochargers to match the diesel main engine and four ABB TPL67-C33 4-stroke turbochargers to match four auxiliary engines, according to the company.

"ABB turbochargers on COSCO Shipping Universe will support maximum performance and fuel efficiency, in addition to contributing to COSCO SHIPPING Lines pursuing green shipping practices for long-term success," said ABB turbocharging managing director Oliver Riemenschneider.

"We foresee the ABB turbochargers on the forthcoming mega container ships in the Universe series will contribute similar viable operational gains," the executive added.

Cosco is the fourth biggest container shipping company globally.