Silverstream Gets Repeat Air Lubrication Order from Carnival

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Air lubrication systems improve fuel efficiency by reducing friction between the ship's hull and the water. Image Credit: Silverstream Technologies

Silverstream Technologies has rounded out an excellent month for orders of its bunker and emissions saving air lubrication system (ALS) with a repeat order from cruise giant Carnival.

In a note posted on Silverstream's LinkedIn account, the UK-based firm said the system will be used onboard the new Excel-class cruise ship, currently known as hull S717.

Carnival also uses the ALS system on Diamond Princess and earlier this year the firm's Princess Cruises unit ordered one of the systems for the Sapphire Princess.

"This repeat order from Carnival reflects their confidence in our technology as an effective lifecycle efficiency solution, as well as its forward-thinking approach to carbon reduction," Silverstream said.

The order follows news last week that Silverstream had received an order from MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) to outfit more than 30 vessels in its newbuild pipeline with ALS technology.

Noah Silberschmidt, Founder & CEO of Silverstream Technologies, said that deal represented "the single largest order of not only our technology, but of any air lubrication technology in the history of our market."