IMO2020: Canada's Irving Oil Ready to Offer VLSFO on Both Sides of the Atlantic

Cruise ship bunkering. Image Credit: Irving Oil

Canadian refiner Irving Oil has beefed up its bunker supply offering and is ready to provide IMO2020 compliant bunkers from both Canada's East Coast, and in Europe from Ireland.

Irving bought the Irish refinery in 2016 from P66.

"In Ireland, our Irving Oil Whitegate Refinery produces this lower-sulphur fuel, also called Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO), in addition to our Marine Gas Oil (MGO) offer," Irving said.

"In Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, we offer IMO-compliant fuels through our expanded bunker operations featuring three delivery options that include barge, ex-pipe, and truck delivery."

While Irving has had an ongoing supply of distillates into the market, it was absent from the HSFO supply picture for several years.