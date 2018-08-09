SEA\LNG Adds Mexico's ÉNESTAS to its Membership

Caio Zapata M, Chief Executive Officer, ÉNESTAS. Image Credit: ÉNESTAS

SEA\LNG today announced it has added Mexico-based ÉNESTAS to its membership coalition.

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker advocate group said the addition would help boost its presence in the Americas.

"With several ports under development in North America, including in the Gulf of Mexico, we look forward to leveraging ÉNESTAS' vast network and capabilities within the region to support the continued growth and investment in LNG bunkering infrastructure," said SEA\LNG Chairman, Peter Keller

Caio Zapata M, chief executive officer, ÉNESTAS, meanwhile, said he expects LNG to become the dominant fuel for transportation by road, rail, and sea, echoing similar bullish views heard at Posidonia 2018 in June.

The addition of ÉNESTAS, who boasts the largest private LNG company in Mexico and with the largest LNG distribution network, beings SEA\LNG's membership to 34.