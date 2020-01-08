Alphaliner Sees 95 Container Ships Inactive for Scrubber Retrofits

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Scrubber retrofits are leaving container shipping capacity idle. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

As many as 95 container ships were out of service undergoing installation of emissions-cleaning scrubber equipment by the end of 2019, according to shipping intelligence service Alphaliner.

The 95 vessels represent 924,840 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), the company said in its latest weekly report, accounting for 68% of current inactive capacity and 4% of the total cellular fleet.

A further 15 container ships, representing 130,000 TEU, were anchored waiting for their yard slots for scrubber retrofits, Alphaliner said.

The numbers were noted as of 23 December.

The company noted that the total number of vessels inactive for scrubber retrofits appears to be declining, peaking at 110 ships in early December and dropping to 93 in Alphaliner's latest survey from 7 January.