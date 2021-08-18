Alternative Fuel Firm E1 Marine Hires Commercial Director From BIMCO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Klarup was previously general manager for BIMCO in Singapore. Image Credit: E1 Marine

Alternative fuel firm E1 Marine has hired a commercial director from shipping industry body BIMCO.

Maite Klarup has joined the company in Vancouver to lead the implementation of its commercial strategy, E1 Marine said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

E1 Marine is a joint venture between Element 1 and Maritime Partners seeking to develop methanol-to-hydrogen fuel cell systems for use in marine propulsion.

Klarup was previously general manager for BIMCO in Singapore.

"Previous energy revolutions, as we’ve moved from rowing to sails to steam and to diesel, have taken centuries and decades to effect," Klarup said in the statement.

"However, we don’t have the option of waiting that long now.

"In the last few months businesses as diverse as Trafigura, Torvald Klaveness, and the Port of Rotterdam have recognised that our maritime future will be hydrogen-powered – and it's time for the rest of shipping to get on board.

"The cleanest, most realistic fuels for the future of shipping are hydrogen-based, and e1 Marine’s hydrogen generator, when combined with a PEM fuel cell, makes that a near-term reality."