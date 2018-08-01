LNG Bunker Tanker Tally Climbs to Double Digits

LNG: alternative fuel for commercial shipping (file image/pixabay)

Trade publication LNG World Shipping is keeping a weather eye on the number of liquified natural gas (LNG) bunkering tankers coming into play.

If ships on order are included, there are 18, a figure reached over five years, according to the publication.

Six LNG bunker tankers are currently active with two more for delivery this year to be joined by a further five in 2019 and four in 2020.

Fuel capacities range from the smallest at 180 cubic meters (cu m) to the largest at 18,600 cu m.

A full list of the ships can be seen here.