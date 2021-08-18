BUNKER JOBS: Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants Seeks Account Manager in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will be based in the company's Greece office. Image Credit: Gazprom Neft

Russia's Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants is seeking to hire a regional account manager based in Greece or Cyprus.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in global marine lubricant sales, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The posting lists the following areas of responsibility for the role:

Implement the regional sales strategy regionally to increase overall market share for the marine lubricants business

Drive sales activities and client relations leading to long-lasting revenue and profit

Lead customer meetings

Identify and understand clients' needs to create and promote value-added services

Develop, manage and maintain strong client and supplier relationships

Advise the customers based on technical and business insights

Identify and develop new business opportunities

Growth through new business and optimising existing large accounts

Plan and execute customer meetings

For more information, click here.