BUNKER JOBS: Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants Seeks Account Manager in Greece
Wednesday August 18, 2021
The new hire will be based in the company's Greece office. Image Credit: Gazprom Neft
Russia's Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants is seeking to hire a regional account manager based in Greece or Cyprus.
The firm is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in global marine lubricant sales, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
The posting lists the following areas of responsibility for the role:
- Implement the regional sales strategy regionally to increase overall market share for the marine lubricants business
- Drive sales activities and client relations leading to long-lasting revenue and profit
- Lead customer meetings
- Identify and understand clients' needs to create and promote value-added services
- Develop, manage and maintain strong client and supplier relationships
- Advise the customers based on technical and business insights
- Identify and develop new business opportunities
- Growth through new business and optimising existing large accounts
- Plan and execute customer meetings
